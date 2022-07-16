LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 44) — Former Baylor Bear and current Oakland Athletics top prospect Shea Langeliers showed out on the big stage on Saturday, as he won the MVP at the MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.

Shea Langeliers is your 2022 Futures Game MVP!



The @Athletics' No. 1 prospect homered and nailed a runner stealing. pic.twitter.com/wr2KVy6AnJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 17, 2022

Langeliers not only showed off the defense, by throwing out a runner at third in the first inning, but also the power, as he hit a solo home run in the fourth as well.

This season, Langeliers is hitting .272 with 16 home runs and 44 runs batted for Triple-A Las Vegas, as he continues to make a push towards the Major Leagues.