TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (FOX 44) — Despite holding a late fourth quarter lead, the Baylor Basketball team is now off to a winless start at the GLOBL Jam as the Bears lose to Canada 69-67.

Scott Drew’s team got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but battled back in the second to take a four-point lead into the half.

The second half was a back and forth battle, with Baylor leading most of the way. The Bears actually held a four-point lead less than two minutes left in the game, but Canada responded with an 8-0 run in the next 1:08 to turn it into a four point deficit.

The dagger in this game ended up coming from a familiar foe for Baylor, as Texas guard Marcus Carr hit the step back three to extend the Canadians lead and put the game away for good.

The Bears will now wrap up pool play on Thursday, July 7th at 1:00 pm with a game against Brazil.