KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44) — The first Baylor Bear is off the board at the 2023 NFL Draft, as defensive tackle Siaki Ika was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 98th overall pick in the third round.

Ika was a force of nature during two seasons in the green and gold, as he was a multi-time All-Big 12 selection during his time at Baylor.

On top of that, he was also a Phil Steele third-team All-American this past season as well after he recorded 24 tackles, two for a loss and five quarterback hurries. He also broke up two passes as well.