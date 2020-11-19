Six Baylor Soccer Players Honored by the Big 12

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer (3-3-3) collected six Big 12 honors, announced Wednesday afternoon by the conference office.

The Bears are represented on the All-Big 12 teams by three second-teamers – Jennifer Wandt, Kayley Ables and Taylor Moon – and three All-Freshman selections – Mackenzie Anthony, Chloe Japic and Gabby Mueller.

Wandt became the all-time leader in program history with 31 career shutouts this season. That mark ranks fifth in Big 12 history and puts her one away from tying for fourth. Half of her six clean sheets came in 110 minutes of action as the TCU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State matches all went into double overtime. The senior finished with a career-best mark with .506 goals allowed and a .896 save percentage.

Ables was the lone player in the Big 12 to receive a weekly award in back-to-back weeks. The Waco native was named the Big 12 Defender of the Week after helping the Baylor back line go 220 minutes without giving up a goal against TCU and Texas Tech. The junior locked down her side of the field as she recorded multiple takeaways this season.

Moon finished the season with two goals, tied for the team high. She switched it up from the middle of the field to playing more down the right side as her dribbling ability allowed her to get past defenders and create opportunities for herself and her teammates. She finished the fall as the most accurate shooter for BU as 83 percent of her shots were on frame.

Anthony led the Bears with five points on the season as she racked up a pair of goals to go with an assist through nine games. She also finished toward the top of the league with a pair of game-winning goals. The freshman was also tops in the conference in shots as she finished with 34 with 13 of them on frame.

Japic netted the Bears’ first goal of the season off a free kick at Iowa State. Japic was a major part of Baylor’s set pieces as she delivered most of BU’s free kicks and corner kicks. Against Kansas State, she racked up two assists, one off a corner kick and the other off a free kick.

Mueller continued to improve as the season went on for the Bears. The freshman utilized her speed to push the ball and transition Baylor to the attacking third of the field. Mueller’s quick feet stole some opportunities from opponents while creating more for Baylor.

Baylor has now had at least one All-Big 12 selection for nine-straight seasons and at least one Big 12 All-Freshman honoree for seven-straight.