WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, six Baylor Baseball players received All-Big 12 honors from the conference.

The standout of the group was sophomore outfielder Jared McKenzie, who is an All-Big 12 Second Team member after a season in which he hit .298 to go along with a career high 11 home runs.

Meanwhile, Cam Caley, Kyle Nevin, Jack Pineda, Tre Richardson and Tyler Thomas were all named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

The Bears will next be in action on Wednesday, May 25th when they take on TCU in their Big 12 Tournament opener at 12:30 pm.