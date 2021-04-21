Five-Time Defending National Champion Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling Set For National Championships

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The No. 2 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will start its journey to its sixth-straight national title with a semifinal matchup in the 2021 NCATA National Championships against No. 3 Oregon on Thursday, April 22 at 7 p.m. inside the Ferrell Center. The Bears (4-1) and Ducks (2-2) will see each other on the mat for the third time this season.

In their last meeting, BU bested Oregon 287.430-283.885 on April 10th in Waco. Oregon is looking to avoid a three-meet losing streak, while head coach Felecia Mulkey is looking to improve upon her 16-2 mark against her former school.

Two Bears have won back-to-back weekly honors, Kam Kitchens and Emily Tobin have taken home Athlete of the Week and Specialist of the Week, respectively. Riley Chimwala was named NCATA Freshman of the Week for the third-straight week.

The Bears will look to go for their sixth-straight national title (2015-19), while Mulkey is going for her 10th career national title and her sixth at Baylor.

The Bears are hosting the NCATA Championships for the second-consecutive time (2019), with the other semifinal happening on Thursday at 2 p.m. between No. 1 Azusa Pacific and No. 4 Hawaii Pacific. The winner of the two semifinals will meet on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. CT for the national championship.

