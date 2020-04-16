From a Small Town, With Big Dreams: Baylor’s Arnold is Days Away From His Next Milestone

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor defensive back Grayland Arnold is blazing a trail from little Kountze, Texas to the National Football League.

Arnold a three-star athlete from a 3A school is doing something that not many, if any from his hometown have done before him.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that come from Kountze and, I feel like before the dream was kind of like shot down,” he said. “Like, this doesn’t happen here. Find something else to do.”

With his hard work he hopes to show others in his shoes that they too can live their dreams.

“I feel like it’ll give a lot of guys hope,” he said. “Listen, you just keep your head on straight and you just keep working. It can happen for you too.”

But there is a lot of hard work that has taken place between Kountze and Waco that has put Arnold in this position. Former Head Coach Matt Rhule brought an NFL mindset and mentality to Baylor that has helped prepare him for that next step.

“It helped prepare everything for the next level,” Arnold said. “When he [Rhule] first got here, they just broke down football. Coach [Phil] Snow, he would do football the totally opposite way like we would be the defensive meeting room, and he’s teaching offense. They taught us the ins-and-outs of football. It not only just helped prepare you just for football, but also just being a man.”

While the draft process has been different for Arnold in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Grayland has just been doing his best to stay ready for the call.

“It’s kind of hard not knowing what’s next and whats in store in the future,” he said. “But I just work out every day trying to keep my body prepared.”

Arnold has been prepared for pretty much anything on the field as well. asked to play multiple positions along with special teams he has shown an ability to do whatever is asked of him, something he will continue to do at the next level.

“I can play nickel, I can play corner, I can play safety,” he said. “They understand that I’m not a selfish or picky player like I’m just ready to play football.”

With his work carrying hiom to this point, beginning Thursday night Arnold will join the rest of us watching the NFL draft from home, hoping to realize the dream of so many youngsters and hear his name called during the NFL draft.

“I’ll be out here in Houston,” Arnold said. “Watching the draft in Houston and keeping my fingers crossed waiting on my name.”