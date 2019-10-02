‘Something Special’ is Brewing with No. 1 Baylor Volleyball

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Volleyball team is the best in the land right now climbing all the way to number one, for the first time ever.

This team has been good at staying in the moment, dropping just two of their 35 sets in 11 matches.

Senior Braya Hunt said she likes what this team is doing, off the court, leading to a strong team we see take the floor.

“I woke up and felt really thankful,” She said of waking up as the number one team. “But I already knew we were the number one team in the country not just skill-wise but staff, team — we have something special here and it has nothing to do with volleyball. Volleyball is just a nice add just. [I’m just] feeling poured into by my teammates and my coaches and ultimately, having a place that can cultivate my faith is the number one team in the nation.”

Head Coach Ryan McGuyre has talked about wanting to enjoy each moment of this season, and while being number one is a part of that, he is more impressed with these player’s personal journey’s to get to this point.

“Obviously it’s still early,” he said of the number one ranking. “I think it’s only special because it’s such a special group of women that we get to be with and a part of.”

This team is continuing to fill up the Baylor record books, but that won’t be what Coach McGuyre thinks of first when he thinks about this team and this journey.

“We get to make history but we talk all the time about trying to live a legacy that’s going to speak into the future,” he said. “I think for me at some point in my life I get to reflect upon this time I’ll remember the first time we were number one and it’s just going to bring you back to these beautiful women and great staff and how hard they’ve worked.”

Baylor will play host to Oklahoma at 7:00pm on Wednesday evening at the Ferrell Center.