Report: UTEP to Hire ACU’s Golding

Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding yells to his players during the first half of a college basketball game against Texas in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ABILENE — ACU Head men’s basketball coach Joe Golding is reportedly leaving to take the head job at UTEP, replacing Rodney Terry who joined Chris Beard’s staff at Texas.

Baylor Assistant Coach Jerome Tang was reportedly among the candidates for the opening, but our sister station, in Abilene, is reporting that Golding met with his team and told them he is heading to El Paso.

Source: Joe Golding met with the @ACU_MBB team this afternoon and told them he is leaving for the @UTEP_MBB job. #NCAAHoops #NCAA https://t.co/4QnuTd6cMc — BCH Sports (@BCHsports) April 14, 2021

Ironically, it was ACU’s win over Texas that sent shock waves through men’s programs around the state as it meant an opening at Texas that was filled by Chris Beard who hired Terry and Chris Ogden from UTEP and UT-Arlington respectively, and now Golding who coached ACU to the upset over Texas will now lead the Miners program.