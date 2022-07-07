SAN ANTONIO, TX (FOX 44) — The wait for Jeremy Sochan’s San Antonio Spurs debut will go on a little bit longer, as the team ruled him out of the NBA Summer League on Thursday.

This comes after the former Baylor Bear missed the team’s Summer League camp following a positive COVID test.

The Spurs drafted Sochan with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, following a single season at Baylor where he was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Three other Baylor Bears are set to take part in the Vegas Summer League, as Kendal Brown (Indiana), James Akinjo (Atlanta) and Jared Butler (Utah) are all on pace to play this weekend.