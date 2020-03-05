Steve Rodriguez Encouraged by Baylor Baseball’s Start to 2020

WACO, Texas — The Baylor baseball team sits at 8-4 as we close in on the three-week mark of the season.

After making a loud statement against Missouri, 11th-ranked LSU, and 6th-ranked Arkansas at the Shriners College Classic, the Bears dropped a 12-2 decision to Texas State on Tuesday.

The Bears were without two of their stars and leaders in that game, Andy Thomas and Nick Loftin who were finishing out two-game staggered suspensions that were handed down as a result of a hazing incident in 2019.

But with the suspensions now served for the Bears Rodriguez feels like Tuesday was a bit of an aberration for his team, and he’s excited about where they are, and where they could be headed.

“It’s [Shriners College Classic] a physical grind it’s a mental grind and it’s an emotional weekend just because you’re having to get yourself so amped up to play in front of 20,000 people and in a big time stadium like that,” Rodrigiez said. “Those are the things that are, I can’t. Coach, those are have to be experienced and so you know you always call it the you know the game afterwards you always kind of like okay this is gonna be interesting to see how this goes and you know yesterday was just that but like I said is one game a lot of kids got a good opportunity and so we moved on.”

Baylor will be back to full strength and will open a three-game weekend series against Cal Poly on Friday evening in California.