MANHATTAN, KS (FOX 44) — For a second straight game, the ninth-ranked Baylor Bears saw a halftime lead slip through their fingers, as they lose 75-65 at No. 14 Kansas State on Tuesday night.

It was a first half of two distinct runs, as the Bears found themselves down by as many as 10 early on, before responding with an immediate 11-0 run. In the end, they led the Wildcats by three at the break.

Just like Lawrence on Saturday though, Scott Drew’s team fell apart in the second frame. Kansas State outscored Baylor by in the second half to pull away and hand the Bears a second straight loss in the Sunflower State.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 9-6 in Big 12 play. The Bears now find themselves two games back of Kansas in the conference standings.

Once again, it was the backcourt duo of Keyonte George and LJ Cryer who led the way for Baylor, as George led the team with 23 points, while Cryer added 16 as well.

Next up for the Bears is a trip back to Waco, where they will host No. 8 Texas on Saturday, February 25th at 1:00 pm.