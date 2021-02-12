Swiss Army Ellis: Baylor’s Taylor Ellis Shows Versatility with Time at 3rd Base

WACO — The Baylor softball team was supposed to be playing their season opener today, But much like everything else around here, the plug has been pulled on that because of bad weather.

With the nature of this season the ladies are going to have to be light on their feet and senior Taylor Ellis is taking that to heart.

The Midway product has spent a majority of her career splitting time behind the plate and at short stop, but now she’s spending more time at third base And as she shifts over to the hot corner she’s ready to handle the heat.

“It’s completely different,” Ellis said of the move to short stop. “One of the main differences is just the speed of the game at short, you can kind of slow it down you can of course there’s a ton of responsibility that goes with shortstop catcher also you assume that role a lot as well. The biggest difference is just the speed of the game. And so I think there was a small learning curve but like I said I’m kind of a chameleon I’m able to adapt. And it’s been fun. I’m looking forward to it.”

Baylor is next slated to be at home on Wednesday against UTA and then will host Getterman Classic next weekend.