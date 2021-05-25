LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Talkin Tech: Red Raider Nation’s David Collier Joins Matt to Preview Baylor and Tech Baseball in OKC

Baylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO — David Collier, from KAMC 28 and Red Raider Nation, in Lubbock, joined Matt to break down the Red Raiders and Bears entering Wednesday’s Big 12 Baseball Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected