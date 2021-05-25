Talkin Tech: Red Raider Nation’s David Collier Joins Matt to Preview Baylor and Tech Baseball in OKC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two stolen hand-carved religious artifacts, sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, were returned to the Thai government on Tuesday in a ceremony more than 50 years overdue.

The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) antiquities had been stolen and exported from Thailand — a violation of Thai law — roughly a half-century ago, authorities said, and donated to the city of San Francisco. They had been exhibited at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum.