Talkin Tech: Red Raider Nation’s David Collier Joins Matt to Preview Baylor and Tech Baseball in OKC

by: Matt Roberts
WACO — David Collier, from KAMC 28 and Red Raider Nation, in Lubbock, joined Matt to break down the Red Raiders and Bears entering Wednesday’s Big 12 Baseball Tournament.
Special treat on this weeks Podcast which includes my conversation with @CollieronTV of @RedRaiderNation as we preview @BaylorBaseball and @TTU_Baseball so stick around after I break down The Big 12 Title finish and what’s at stake in OKC @KWKTFOX44 https://t.co/2GizrLlXxv— Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTV) May 25, 2021
