MANHATTAN, KS (FOX 44) — Jerome Tang remained perfect against his mentor as the Wildcats handed No. 9 Baylor its first Big 12 loss of the season in overtime, 68-64.

The game started with both lids to the basket covered as neither team could find anything on the offensive end.

For those keeping track at home, that's five minutes and 19 seconds and counting for Baylor without a point. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) January 17, 2024

The Bears shot just 39.4 percent from the field, only cashing in on 1-11 three-point field goal attempts in the first half to take a five-point lead into the half. However, Kansas State didn’t generate much more offensive output, with Baylor forcing 11 turnovers and the Wildcats attempting just 19 shots from the field.

The lid didn’t come off the basket for the Bears in the second half either. Baylor shot a dismal 25 percent from the field, 2-11 from three-point range but continued to maintain a small advantage over the Wildcats until the final minutes.

Baylor looked well on their way to winning their fourth-straight game in conference play, when a Josh Ojianwuna layup gave the Bears a six-point lead with 3:06 remaining.

The Wildcats responded with a 7-1 run to take a one-point lead until Jayden Nunn gave the Bears the lead with a lay in of his own with just 16 seconds left.

Kansas State’s Tylor Perry entered the night shooting 94 percent from the free throw line and had a chance to put the Wildcats up with two shots after a foul with 14 seconds left sent him to the line. Perry missed the front end and made the back end to tie the ballgame at 54, leaving Baylor with the final shot in regulation.

Jayden Nunn had a look to win it with a three pointer but the shot clanked off the rim and promised extra basketball in Manhattan.

Baylor got off to a fast start in the extra period, taking a five-point lead with 1:12 remaining off a lay up by RayJ Dennis.

The Bears went cold after that, missing their last five field-goal attempts as Kansas State ended the game on a 9-0 run, with Arthur Kaluma nailing a four-point play with 20 seconds left for the go-ahead bucket.

Scott Drew falls to 0-3 against his former assistant as Baylor will look to regroup quickly with a road trip to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, January 20th at 11:00 a.m.