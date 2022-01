The TCU at Baylor women’s game scheduled for January 5 has been postponed.

This comes in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

TCU confirms the game’s cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program.

The cancellation stems from COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Baylor program.#GoFrogs 😈🐸https://t.co/3nf3NWiEQP — TCU Women’s Basketball (@TCUWbasketball) January 4, 2022

There is no update on whether the Bears will be able to play Sunday against Texas.

Source: Big 12 Conference