WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Offensive execution continued to be a problem for Baylor soccer, only getting four shots on goal in a 2-0 loss to TCU on Sunday.

Madison Martin showed out in goal, tallying six saves and holding TCU scoreless in the first half.

22’ | Madison Martin has already made 2 incredible saves in the match 💪



BU 0, TCU 0#SicEm 🐻 | #FaithFamilyFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qEzLfDG0CB — Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 23, 2022

However, TCU generated more chances in the second half, adding two goals to take the match.

Baylor now turns to their last regular season game against Oklahoma State on Thursday, October 27th at 7:00 p.m. to secure their spot in the Big-12 tournament.