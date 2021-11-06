TCU Upsets No. 12 Baylor 30-28

WACO, TX — No. 12 Baylor scored on their first possession of the game, as Gerry Bohanon connected with Tyquan Thornton for a touchdown to lead 7-0. Later in the first quarter, TCU answered back with a touchdown to tie the game at 7.

TCU led 16-14 at the half, after kicking a 24 yard field goal. The Horned Frogs got on the board first in the third quarter, with a touchdown pass to Dominic DiNunzio to lead 23-14. Trestan Ebner answered back for the Bears, with a rushing touchdown to trail 23-21.

TCU extended their lead 30-21 in the fourth quarter, with 19 yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnson. Baylor cuts TCU’s lead to 2 after another touchdown by Thornton, to trail 30-28.

With just over 2:00 to play, to Horned missed a field goal attempt, giving Baylor the ball at the 20 yard line. Bohanon’s first pass went to Ben Sims for a 32 yard gain. Later on the drive, Bohanon’s pass gets intercepted by Shadrach Banks with 1:03 left on the clock, as TCU goes on to win 30-28.

Baylor Falls to 7-2 while TCU improves to 4-5.