Teague 35 points as No. 3 Baylor beats No. 18 Texas Tech

Baylor

by: Associated Press, Baylor University

WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and No. 3 Baylor beat No. 18 Texas Tech 88-73 in the regular season finale. The Big 12 champion Bears finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years. Teague made 10-of-12 shots from long range. Jared Butler scored 18 points and Davion Mitchell 17 as Baylor finished 11-0 in the Ferrell Center. Mark Vital had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Kyler Edwards had 18 points for Texas Tech in its most lopsided loss this season.

