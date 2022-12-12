TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple standout linebacker Tauren York is now on the hunt for a college program to continue his football career at, as he has reopened his recruitment.
York had previously been committed to Baylor since the beginning of February.
This past season, he recorded 120 tackles and earned a unanimous district defensive MVP award, as the Wildcats finished with a 7-4 record.
Rivals.com currently has York projected to go play at Duke for former Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko.