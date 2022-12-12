TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple standout linebacker Tauren York is now on the hunt for a college program to continue his football career at, as he has reopened his recruitment.

Thank you to Coach Aranda and the Baylor staff for giving me an opportunity to play at the next level. This recruiting process has been nothing short of a blessing. After much consideration and conversation, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment.

God Bless.

Taurean A. York — Taurean A. York 3️⃣⭐️ (@TaureanYork5x) December 12, 2022

York had previously been committed to Baylor since the beginning of February.

This past season, he recorded 120 tackles and earned a unanimous district defensive MVP award, as the Wildcats finished with a 7-4 record.

Rivals.com currently has York projected to go play at Duke for former Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko.