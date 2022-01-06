WACO, TX — After two standout performances in the Sugar Bowl, Baylor seniors Terrel Bernard and JT Woods both found themselves on the AP’s All-Bowl Team.

Bernard was all over the field, as he recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and a pass broken up. For his efforts, he earned the game’s most outstanding player award.

Woods also made an instant impact in New Orleans, as he picked off Matt Corral on the first drive of the game, one of two interceptions that he had in the game. He finished the season with six interceptions, which was tied for the most in college football.

Baylor is one of four teams that had multiple players on the all-bowl team.