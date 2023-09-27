BUFFALO, NY (FOX 44) — The stellar season continued this past weekend for former Baylor Bear and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, and as a result he earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Bernard recorded two sacks, while picking off a pass and recovering a fumble, becoming the first player to do so since Brian Urlacher in 2007.

With another standout performance, Bernard now leads the Bills in tackles and interceptions, and is second on the team in sacks.

He will look to add to those numbers on Sunday, October 1st when the Bills host the Miami Dolphins at noon.