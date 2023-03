WACO, TX (FOX 44) — An impressive outing from Aggies pitcher Emiley Kennedy ended in a no-hitter and a 3-0 win over the No. 19 Baylor Bears.

The loss snaps a 10-game win streak for Baylor and it took a strong performance from Texas A&M to do it. Kennedy went 7 IP, 0 ER, 4 BB and 6 K’s to lead the way.

Baylor will get another shot at the Aggies to wrap up the Ode to Joy Classic on Sunday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m.