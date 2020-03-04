Texas State Rolls Past Baylor Baseball

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Bears dropped a midweek matchup with Texas State, 12-2 in eight innings on Tuesday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (8-4) got on the board first, jumping out to a 2-0 lead after putting up a run in the first and a run in the third, but were unable to fight off Texas State (9-4) down the stretch.

Davion Downey made his first start in right field since opening day and led the Bears with a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Mack Mueller and Hunter Seay each drove in a run on the day for the Bears.

Freshman righty Hambleton Oliver got the start for the Bears in the pre-planned staff day and tossed two scoreless innings to open things up.

The Bobcats (9-4) got on the board in the fourth inning, putting up four runs to jump out to a 4-2 lead and never looked back, as they added one in the fifth, four in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth to score 12 unanswered runs against BU’s bullpen.

Texas State relied on the long ball, connecting on three home runs on the day. Designated hitter Wesley Faison connected on two homers, first a three-run home run in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth. John Wuthrich added a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats also took advantage of an uncharacteristic six wild pitches on the day from the Baylor bullpen.

Reliever Anderson Needham, who gave up four runs in 1.2 innings of work out of the bullpen, scattering two hits and walking two took the loss to fall to 0-1 on the year.

Senior Jacob Ashkinos, Blake Helton, Jonathan Pierce and Brooks Helmer also made appearances out of the bullpen down the stretch.

Texas State starter Tony Robie threw 6.0 innings of work in the victory, settling in after giving up a run in the first and a run in the third to scatter four hits, walking one and striking out another as he improved to 2-0 on the year.

NOTES

The Bears are 37-13 all-time in midweek contests under fifth-year head coach Steve Rodriguez and 2-1 so far in 2020.

The Bears are now 53-26 against Texas State.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bears over the Bobcats.

FR INF Ben Greer made his first collegiate start and earned his first collegiate hit, a double.

JR OF Davion Downey made his first start in right field since opening day after starting last week as a designated hitter.

JR OF Davion Downey led the Bears with 2 hits on the day (2-for-4).

SR OF Mack Mueller extended his season-long hitting streak to four games.

FR RHP Hambleton Oliver made his second collegiate start, tossing 2.0 shutout innings, scattering 2 hits, walking no one and striking out one.

SO RHP Anderson Needham made his second appearance of the year, tossing 1.2 innings and giving up 4 runs on 2 hits with 2 walks and no strikeouts.

SR RHP Jacob Ashkinos made his third appearance of the year and pitched 0.1 innings, giving up one hit, one walk and striking out one.

SO RHP Blake Helton made his second appearance of the year and threw 2.0 innings, giving up 5 runs (4 earned) on five hits with one walk.

JR RHP Jonathan Pierce made his second career appearance, giving up 2 runs in 1.0 inning of work, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

SO RHP Brooks Helmer made his season debut, tossing 1.0 inning of work.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 – Davion Downey led the Bears with two hits on the day as he returned from an injury as an outfield starter in the game.

QUOTE OF THE DAY FROM HEAD COACH STEVE RODRIGUEZ

On the team’s performance…

“Some guys went out there and did everything they could. It was frustrating in a lot of different aspects. At the same time, it’s good to get guys out there. Get them some game experience. There were some definite positives. Davion Downey getting back into the outfield after dealing with a hamstring issue for a long time was one of them. Just getting some other guys in the infield was a good thing for us. Getting a bunch of pitchers in was a great thing for us. Now it’s just time to be able to execute and have some success.”WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears head out for their first road test of the year as they visit Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., for three starting Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. CT.