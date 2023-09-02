WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s a loss eerily reminiscent of Baylor’s first loss to an FCS opponent when Liberty took down the Bears in 2017. A game in which Baylor entered as 26.5 point favorites.

It’s a game that normally would be overlooked on the schedule, which cost the Bears a 42-31 loss to open the season.

The Bears opened up with a field goal on their opening drive to take a 3-0 lead. The game went quickly downhill after that.

Auburn transfer T.J. Finley came out firing for the Bobcats, capping off an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ismail Mahdi to put Texas State on top and that’d be the last time Baylor held a lead in week one.

The Bobcats dominated the first half with their up-tempo offense, torching the Bears defense and taking a 28-13 lead into the break.

Baylor pulled within a score on the opening drive of the second half with a 53-yard touchdown from Blake Shapen to Drake Dabney to make it 28-21.

However, two late turnovers staved off a Bears comeback attempt as the Bobcats held on to shock the city of Waco.