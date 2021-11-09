Texas Tech Breaks the Bank for McGuire’s Contract Worth Over $20M

WACO, Texas – Joey McGuire’s contract is a six-year deal worth $20.2 million, with a year-one salary of $3M.

McGuire is eligible for up to $1M a year in bonuses – $4.8M assistant coach pool, $1.85M pool for strength & support staff.

McGuire leaves Baylor after a five year career with the Bears.

“I would like to thank Mack Rhoades for his leadership at Baylor, for bringing me in Coach Aranda, for keeping me,” Joey McGuire said. “But most of all, one of my dearest friends, Matt Rhule, High School Coach, is in my DNA and he’s the guy that convinced me to come to Baylor and man, what a great five years.”