LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — In a game of runs, Demi Elder hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Texas Tech over No. 19 Baylor, 10-8.

Final from game one in Lubbock#SicEm 🐻🥎 pic.twitter.com/cXUOGDyfY8 — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 15, 2023

The Bears fell down 3-0 before Shaylon Govan got Baylor on the board with a solo shot. From there, Baylor rallied back to take an 8-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

However, Texas Tech didn’t allow the Baylor bats to phase them. The Red Raiders responded with a five-run Bears inning by adding seven runs in the bottom half to take game one of the three-game set.

Baylor takes on Texas Tech in game two on Saturday, April 15th at 2:00 p.m.