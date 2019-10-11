Texas Tech’s Wells Admires What Rhule has Built in Waco

WACO, Texas — Texas Tech is in the process of a culture change under first-year head coach Matt Wells.

From the outside Wells has seen what Matt Rhule has done rebuilding Baylor and he is very impressed at how far the Program has come in a short time under Rhule.

“I’ve only known Matt for a few years, but I have a tremendous amount of respect for that staff,” he said. “I’ve known Joey McGuire David Wetzel for a long time, Shawn Bell he’s done it the right way, they’ve done it by grinding, and they’ve done it by recruiting and I think they’re a bunch of tough guys so I respect the things I see on film.”

Baylor’s defense has been a strength this year leading the conference in scoring defense and sacks. But on Saturday they will face a David Yost offense and Texas Tech who leads the conference only allowing 4 sacks this year.

“It’s a good good challenge,” Yost said. “We’ve been pretty good at protecting the quarterback. And they’ve been the best in the league get into them. So it’ll be it’s kind of kind of both team strengths right now to see which one can get their job done.”

Baylor will be looking for their first win against Texas Tech, in Waco, since 1995.