The 2021 NABC National Championship Trophy Comes Home to Waco

WACO — Before it was presented to the 2020-2021 National Champion Baylor Men’s Basketball team the Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy made a stop at the FOX44 Studios.
Some Facts about the Trophy include:
- It is officially called the ‘Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy’
- It’s also known as the ‘Ferris Mowers Coaches Trophy’
- It is made of Waterford© Crystal
- The Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy was first awarded in the 1990-91 season
- The NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) and the trophy represent nearly 5,000 coaches at all levels with the mission of furthering the best interests of the game of basketball and the players and coaches who participate in the sport
- The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is the only poll comprised exclusively of head coaches. Their expert opinions are published weekly by USA TODAY Sports each week of the season.
- The hand-blown trophy, which is cut and polished in Waterford, Ireland, is individually made and takes three months to create
- The trophy itself is three pieces: the crystal ball, crystal support and the base