The Apple Doesn’t fall far From the Tree for Baylor’s Shapen

WACO, TX — The No. 8 Bears led the entire game against Texas Tech, and beat the Red Raiders 27-24. Quarterback Blake Shapen finished with 254 passing yards for 2 touchdowns, and despite being a freshman, Shapen is mature well beyond his years.

“Blake’s parents, just his dad and his mom. I mean, both of those people are just very proud, confident people, and I see that in Blake,” Dave Aranda said. “And when you’re around them, it just radiates off of them. And so I think that is something that he carries with him. And you need it in times like that when it’s tough and competitive don’t go the way you want it to go.”