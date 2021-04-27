The Ball’s in Baylor’s Court to Determine the Lady Bears Future

WACO, TX — Kim Mulkey took five staff members with her from Baylor to LSU, but Bill Brock and Sytia Messer are still here in Waco. Brock has been with the Lady Bears for 18 seasons, and Baylor recently named him the interim head coach. ESPN women’s college basketball analyst, Mechelle Voepel, gave her take on what’s next for the Lady Bears.

“It’s gonna be up to the school in my mind, the administration, do they want women’s basketball to stay at the level that it’s been under Kim Mulkey,” Mechelle Voepel said. “That’s the interesting part, are they gonna go hard after another really successful Power Five coach, spend a lot of money to do that, or are they gonna say ‘hey we’ve got some candidates in house, who have been a huge part of the success, we’re gonna give them a chance.'”

Former Lady Bear with the Indiana Fever, Lauren Cox, weighed in on Baylor’s future.

“Regardless of who they hire, huge shoes to fill,” Lauren Cox said. “I think coach Messer and coach Brock, if it was my decision, I know I’m bias, but those would be my number one picks, because they helped recruit the kids that are there, they helped recruit people that are coming in.”