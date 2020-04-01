The Baylor Baseball Team is Feeling Good and Finding Free Time

WACO, Texas — The Baylor baseball team is healthy and hungry for ball as they await the end of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bears went into quarantine back on March 9th upon returning home from their last road trip to Northern California. Head Coach Steve Rodriguez said that everyone is doing well.

“Everybody’s doing fine,” Head Coach Steve Rodriguez said. I Facetimed all our whole team the other day. Over the past couple days actually just to just kind of check on them. I told them I want to see their face I want to see how they’re doing and what they’re doing and just make sure online classes are going okay and just to see that they’re doing okay. They have a lot of questions at the same time but you know everybody as of right now is doing great.”

Like many of the rest of us, they are looking for ways to fill the extra time they have in their lives these days.

“You can kind of tell that a lot of our guys have not really appreciated the business of their life that they had as athletes and now that they have pretty much all day every day to have things to do,” he said. “You can see they’re like, ‘I’ve been fishing every day or we went hunting or have gone for jogs and walks. I told him to take advantage of this, with their family.”