The Baylor Bears Game Week is Here

WACO, TX – The Baylor Bears are getting ready for their season opener on Saturday, against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, at 6:00 pm inside McLane Stadium. This marks Matt Rhule’s third fall camp here in Waco, and he’s impressed with his team’s ability to grind through camp, entering the season as healthy as they’ve been, since he took over the program.

“They’ve been tough,” Matt Rhule said. “They’ve worked really hard, they’ve been competitive, they’ve eliminated distractions, there’s been tremendous competition, and I think the biggest thing is we’re trying to add in discipline on the field, and I think I’ve seen that in a lot of different areas.”

There is a flash ticket sale going on until Tuesday Night, $15 for SFA or UTSA, or $25 for both games.

