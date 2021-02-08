‘The Big 12 Tournament’s A Once in a lifetime opportunity’: Baylor’s Drew a Big Fan of Big 12 Tourney

A worker dismantles a fan attraction for the Big 12 Conference men’s NCAA college basketball tournament in front of the Sprint Center, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo., after the remaining games in the tournament were canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WACO — The Baylor Bears are sitting at 9-0 in Big 12 play and have been shut down for another week after they continue to deal with COVID-19 issues within their program.

The Bears are slated to return to action on on February 20th against Oklahoma State. With the Big 12 Tournament starting on March 10th the Bears will basically have an 17 days to play nine basketball games.

Meaning they would have to play every other day from February 20th until essentially March 8th if they are going to get their full 18-game Big 12 schedule in. They would then have to play the Big 12 Tournament before starting their NCAA Tournament run about a week later.

There has been some chatter among coaches about teams potentially opting out of their conference tournaments if they are safely in the NCAA Tournament field. But when the question was posed to Scott Drew on January 28th he said he hadn’t given it much thought to it, but has always been a big fan of the way the Big 12 runs their tournament.

“The Big 12 tournament is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said. “I mean, the teams that win it, I mean that that’s a memory that stays with them for their life. We’ve lost — I think three championships — and still I know our guys that played on those teams loved the experience. We wish the last game would have been different, but I mean that’s one of the highlights to their career and the big 12 as one of the best tournaments out there.”

From a safety standpoint Drew said he has full confidence that the conference will put their teams in the best position possible from a health and safety standpoint.

“The Big 12 Tournament would be basically like a bubble before going into the NCAA bubble,” he said. “So, it sounded like the way it’s going to be run is very similar to the NCAA, which is great for experience but most of all, safety. If that’s the best way to ensure our guys are safe heading into the NCAA Tournament than that is a positive.”

Baylor will have gone 17 days between games when and if they hit the floor against Oklahoma State on the 20th.