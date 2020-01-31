‘The Biggest Thing is Chemistry’ Gillespie Shines a Light on Baylor’s Early Success

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s basketball is on a roll setting new high water marks for the program trying to stay at number one for a third-straight week.

The Bears fought back a spirited effort from host Iowa State on Wednesday night in Ames, and now can stay in the top spot with one more win Saturday against TCU, at home.

After Wednesday night’s win Bears senior Freddie Gillespie was asked why this team is the number one team in the country.

“A lot of basketball reasons,” he said. “But for me just, from what I’ve seen, I think the biggest thing is probably chemistry. I think, the coaching staff did a great job putting together high-character guys that share similar values with good work ethic, and I think you’re just seeing hours and hours in the gym, coming out to play on the big stage.

Baylor will host TCU at 3:00pm on Saturday at the Ferrelll Center.