The End of a Long Offseason is on the Horizon for Baylor

WACO — With the Big 12’s game-time announcements this week the light at the end of a long tunnel just got a lot brighter for Baylor.

“That’s probably what been one of the hardest things,” Junior Terrel Bernard said. “We’ve been doing a lot of work and we didn’t really know what was going to happen or, if we were going to be able to play. So, when they kind of announced who we were playing and all that stuff, I think it kind of set in for a lot of guys that we need to go. We need to get ready. I think it helped our sense of urgency as well.”

Quarterback Charlie Brewer is excited to be close and feels that sense of urgency as well.

“It’s extremely exciting,” he said. “I think we’re all just glad that we’re going to play. We know we’ve got to get as ready as possible and prepare as well as we can to go out there for kick off of that first game.”

The Bears and Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech kick off at 11:00am on September 12th on Fox 44.