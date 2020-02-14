The Lady Bears Were Hitting on All Cylinders Against TCU

WACO, Texas — The Lady Bears got contributions up and down the roster on Wednesday night in their win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Lady Bears had five players net double figure scoring nights including NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox who also pulled down double-digit rebounds. A big night was a welcome site for a more aggressive Lauren Cox who is coming off a bit of a slow stretch.

“My jump shot isn’t falling right now so if you can’t hit an outside shot you got to get to the rim and get a little closer,” Cox said.

Didi Richards also showed her Swiss-Army-Knife capabilities leading the team with 17 points while also dishing out nine assists.

“It’s just knowing when to take the shot, and when to pass the ball,” Richards said. “With the post and with the guards we have. I can score as well and it kind of makes it easy for me to get nine assists.”