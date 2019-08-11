The Past has Passed for Baylor Soccer

WACO, Texas — The Baylor soccer team achieved their highest preseason Big 12 ranking in school history when they were voted 2nd in the preseason poll.

The West Virginia Mountaineers took the top spot even though Baylor returns as the Big 12 Champion. But after two elite eight trips the Bears could care less where they are slotted to start the season.

“We appreciate the attention and we appreciate the confidence people have in us, but it really means absolutely nothing,” Head Coach Paul Jobson said. “We’ve got to get on the field every day and every training session and take advantage of those opportunities so that at the end of the season, we’re there.”

Senior Raegan Padgett knows this team has not earned anything and they shouldn’t be handed anything.

“I don’t really think that’s our mentality or what we’re meant to think like,” she said. “They preach to us, don’t focus on that, that’s really not important. That’s not something that we earned. That’s something that last year’s team earned. This year’s team is completely different. We have whole new goals and new people.”

Baylor brings back one of their leading goal-scorers from last season in Camryn Wendlandt, and she knows this team can be very good but they’re not in a hurry to try and tell everyone that, they want to prove it.

“Our team is confidently humble,” she said. “I say that because we don’t just air off of what we’ve done in the past years, we know this is a brand new team brand new start everyone in the nation right now is 0-0.”

Baylor will open their exhibition season on Sunday afternoon at 5:00pm at Midway High School against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.