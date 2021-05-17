The Power of the Big 12 Conference: Five Teams Selected for NCAA Tournament

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball (27-21) secured its ninth NCAA Tournament bid in the last 10 seasons, heading to the Gainesville Regional, hosted by the No. 4 seed, Florida (42-9).

The Lady Bears open the bracket against South Alabama (30-19) on Friday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m. CT at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Gators and South Florida (29-17) begin the first day of play with a 1 p.m. CT start.

Baylor’s all-time record in the NCAA postseason is 47-30 and all 77 games have been under head coach Glenn Moore.

This marks the 14th appearance for Baylor overall in the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Bears have advanced to at least a Super Regional round six times and are 33-13 all-time in the first round.

Florida advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship on Saturday but fell to Alabama. The Gators won their league-leading ninth overall SEC Regular Season Championship and finished with the same conference record as Arkansas.

Baylor was in Gainesville to play Florida for a three-game weekend series last March when everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Alabama is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time in six years, earning an at-large bid. The Jaguars, fresh off a championship game appearance in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, have reached the 30-win milestone this season for the ninth time in program history.

South Florida finished as the runner-up in American Athletic Conference regular season play with a 16-7 league record.

Five Big 12 teams received postseason bids. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 overall seed, while Oklahoma State garnered the fifth seed and Texas received the 12th seed. Iowa State was also selected to the tournament field in the Columbia regional.

Baylor Softball NCAA Postseason Notes



LAST NCAA TOURNAMENT:

2018, College Station Regional

LAST NCAA SUPER-REGIONAL:

2017 – Baylor advanced from the Waco Regional to the Tucson Super Regional, coming back from a 1-0 deficit to the No. 2 seed, Arizona, to win back-to-back wins in dramatic fashion.

LAST NCAA WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

2017 – Baylor went 0-2 in the WCWS, falling to the eventual two-time champs, Oklahoma, and closing the season with a loss to Oregon for the second-straight season.

Baylor’s all-time Postseason Record (NCAA):

47-30 (.616)

Baylor’s all-time First-Round Record:

33-13

All-Time Baylor Postseason Appearances:

2004 – Waco Regional

2005 – Auburn Regional, Waco Super Regional

2006 – Corvallis Regional (Oregon St.)

2007 – Hempstead Regional (Albany), Waco Super Regional, WCWS

2009 – Waco Regional, Ann Arbor Super Regional (Michigan)

2011 – College Park Regional (Maryland), Athens Super Regional (Georgia), WCWS

2012 – Lafayette Regional (Louisiana-Lafayette)

2013 – College Station Regional (Texas A&M)

2014 – Waco Regional, Athens Super Regional (Georgia), WCWS

2015 – Lafayette Regional (ULL)

2016 – Eugene Regional (Oregon)

2017 – Waco Regional, Tucson Super Regional (Arizona), WCWS

2018 – College Station Regional

Pre-Glenn Moore Postseason Appearances:

1979 – SWAIAW Regional Tournament, 0-2 (Head Coach: Olga Fallon)

1980 – AIAW Regional Tournament, 5-1; AIAW Nationals, 0-1 (Head Coach: Bob Brock)

1981 – AIAW Regional Tournament, 4-0, AIAW Nationals, 0-2

