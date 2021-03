WACO, TX — Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox of Fox Sports Central Texas joined the FOX44 Sports team to discuss the 3rd-ranked Baylor Men’s Team getting back on the court.

Among many topics, they discuss what impressed them the most, about the Bears’ Big 12 regular season title, and how Scott Drew has turned around the program.

