Third Year is The Charm for Phil Snow and Baylor

WACO, Texas — Baylor Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow is in the midst of his third and best year in Waco, leading a unit that has buoyed Baylor to a 7-0 record.

Two years ago, they finished ninth in the Big 12 allowing 457 yards per game. Last year they showed some improvement allowing 426 yards per game, which was 7th best in the conference, and this year they have jumped to 5th but they are only giving up 359 yards a game. So a third year under coach Snow is paying big dividends for this program.

“When we coach people for three years, we’re going to get them to play pretty good,” Snow said “The development with our strength staff and, the kids get bigger and stronger and then you, teach them how to play defense and, and in the third year we should take off and you’re starting to see that.”

Baylor’s defense will have a chance to exact some revenge on a West Virginia team that put 58 on them last year in Morgantown, when they return from their bye week on Thursday October 31st.