This One Hits Different: Baylor Set to Renew Rivalry with TCU

WACO — This weekend in Central Texas we will have two old southwest conference rivalries renewed as the Aggies host Arkansas in an SEC Matchup, while Baylor will host TCU for their 116th meeting.

The all time series is led by TCU with 55 wins to Baylor’s 53 while there have been seven ties. It’s been remarkably even for a series that dates back to 1899.

The fans of both schools this one means a little more, and while this team tries to make it about the football, they know this game just hits different.

“I had the fortune to talk to coach [Grant] Teaff prior to the Texas game and we’re able to mention some of this as well,” Head Coach Dave Aranda said. “It’s just one of the blessings of, of being at Baylor is the traditions and the rivalries that exist.”

Junior Terrel Bernard had 19 tackles a sack and an interception last year against the Frogs and the players do spend some time talking about the rivalry throughout the week.

“We do a little bit of talking just telling them throughout the week experiences that we’ve had and showing videos and showing old games and stuff like that,” He said. “So I think they they get a pretty good idea before Saturday.”