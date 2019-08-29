Thornton and Lockhart Much More Comfortable With A Year Under Their Belt

Baylor

Tyquan Thornton and James Lockhart feeling better entering 2019

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — Baylor takes an experienced team into the 2019 season, as many of the players you will see most on Saturday have a lot of meaningful playing experience.

James Lockhart red shirted in 2017 after transferring from Texas A&M, and now that he has a year of game experience in this system he’s fired up for one last go-around.

“Sitting out a year, you have some thoughts but I feel way way more confident, especially, in this defense and how we run it,” he said. “I have a great understanding of it, now. I’m just going to go out there — it’s my last year and give it all I’ve got.”

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton made an impact last year with his home-run threat ability, hoping to improve in all areas of his game this season.

“I feel a lot better knowing that I wasn’t at my best last year, in my first year,” he said. “I was just out there giving it all I’ve got, knowing I can critique my routes and stuff and get stronger in the weight room as well, I feel a whole lot better.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected