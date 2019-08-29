Thornton and Lockhart Much More Comfortable With A Year Under Their Belt

WACO, Texas — Baylor takes an experienced team into the 2019 season, as many of the players you will see most on Saturday have a lot of meaningful playing experience.

James Lockhart red shirted in 2017 after transferring from Texas A&M, and now that he has a year of game experience in this system he’s fired up for one last go-around.

“Sitting out a year, you have some thoughts but I feel way way more confident, especially, in this defense and how we run it,” he said. “I have a great understanding of it, now. I’m just going to go out there — it’s my last year and give it all I’ve got.”

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton made an impact last year with his home-run threat ability, hoping to improve in all areas of his game this season.

“I feel a lot better knowing that I wasn’t at my best last year, in my first year,” he said. “I was just out there giving it all I’ve got, knowing I can critique my routes and stuff and get stronger in the weight room as well, I feel a whole lot better.”