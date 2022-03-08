WACO, TX — Following a 2-1 weekend at the Shriners Children’s College Classic, three Baylor Baseball players earned all-tournament honors.

Outfielder Kyle Nevin, Jack Pineda and Tyler Thomas all made the team after standout performances in Houston.

Nevin hit .400 on the weekend while hitting a home run and driving in 6 RBI, while Pineda hit .333 with a home run while scoring five runs.

Meanwhile on the mound, Thomas was the star of the show as he threw 8.1 innings of one run baseball while striking out a career high 10 batters. The performance also earned him the Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament.