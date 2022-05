WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Kendall Brown, Matthew Mayer and Jeremy Sochan will all have a chance to impress NBA scouts next week in Chicago as they will participate in the NBA Combine.

The combine will take place from May 16th-22nd ahead of the draft in June.

A fourth Bear could also earn his way to the combine, depending on whether or not James Akinjo earns an invite following the G League Elite camp.