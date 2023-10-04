WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Three Baylor Bears Women’s Basketball preseason Big 12 honors on Wednesday.

Kentucky transfer Jada Walker landed Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year. Walker averaged 11.7 points per game during her two years as a Wildcat and looks to provide added production alongside Sarah Andrews.

Andrews finds herself once again on the preseason All Big 12 team as a unanimous selection this season. She led the Bears with 14.7 points per game in 2022 and figures to be among the nation’s best scoring threats.

The former Big 12 Freshman of the Year also landed on the All Big 12 team after tallying 14 double-doubles for Baylor in her first collegiate season.