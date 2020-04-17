Three Lady Bears Set for WNBA Draft on Friday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The 24th annual WNBA Draft will be held virtually and will air on ESPN Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Baylor University’s Lady Bears have three potential draft selection in the 2020 draft with Lauren Cox, Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum as hopefuls to continue their careers professionally.

The draft, originally scheduled to take place in New York City, will continue as normal but with the selections made virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Cox and Cooper will be featured with in-home video hits on ESPN.

The WNBA first held a draft in 1997, and this year’s event will feature 36 picks over three rounds for the 12 franchises.

Baylor has had 16 prior WNBA draft choices, including eight first-round selections. Brittney Griner was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013 by Phoenix Mercury, and one year later Odyssey Sims was Baylor’s next-highest draft choice when she was selected No. 2 overall by the Tulsa Shock.

Cox is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft, and if she were taken in the first five choices, she’d join Griner, Sims and Sophia Young (No. 4 overall in 2006 by San Antonio) as Lady Bears selected in the top five.

Various media outlets’ mock drafts have Cooper as a first or second-round selection and Landrum as a second or third-round pick.

Cox was selected to five All-America teams in 2019-20 and was the fourth Lady Bear to sweep four All-American honors from the Associated Press, USBWA, WBCA and John Wooden Award teams. She left as just the second player in NCAA history to compile at least 1,500 points, 982 rebounds, 300 blocks and 300 assists.

Cooper was an honorable mention All-America selection by the AP, WBCA and USBWA, and Landrum is one of the top deep-threats in the draft, leaving Baylor ranked No. 3 in both 3-point field goals (170) and 3-point field goal percentage (.403).

If all three Lady Bears are drafted, it will mark the first time in program history that Baylor has had three selections in one draft. Baylor had two selections in the 2002, 2013, 2017 and 2019 WNBA drafts.

