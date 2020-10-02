Through Their Eyes: Dave Aranda and Neal Brown Break Down the Opposing Quarterbacks

WACO — West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown has known about Charlie Brewer and his family for about a decade.

Brown recruited Charlie’s older brother, Michael, to Texas Tech back in 2012, so he knows first-hand where he comes from and why he is such a good competitor.

“He’s a winner,” Brown said. “I got asked about him yesterday and that’s about a good as compliment I can give is he’s a winner and he’s won at every level. He makes plays with his feet he does, he extends plays, they’ll run him a little bit but where he hurts you is on called pass plays when he scrambles and breaks the pocket.”

Brown recruited Brewer’s older brother to replace Seth Doege as the quarterback at Texas Tech. Doege’s younger brother Jarrett is now running brown offense for the Mountaineers.

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda feels like Doege is well suited to hold the keys to the Moutaineers offense.

“He’s got a great feel for the game,” Aranda said. “I don’t see him make a lot of throws that are unwarranted. I see him put the ball where it needs to be. I feel like he’s got some good football intelligence, has great anticipation on throws.”