Jeremiah: Matt Rhule Adds to the Credibility of Bears in the Draft

WACO, Texas — The Bears could make a run at a program record in the NFL draft next week as they have a handful of hopefuls that could hear their name April 23rd-25th.

Since the draft has gone to seven rounds Baylor has had six players selected on two different occasions 2012 and 2016. The 2012 class was rounded out by Josh Gordon who was a supplemental pick and the 2016 class was rounded out by Rico Gathers who never actually played football at Baylor. This most recent class has a chance to be right there with each of those classes.

NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who spent time as a scout and he feels like Matt Rhule, who now coaches in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, could play a big part in teams deciding to take some of these players, especially late.

“Matt has just got such a great reputation,” Jeremiah said. “I know you’re going to get kids that are going to be physically and mentally tough that have played for Coach Rhule, so that helps, makes it a lot easier to sell these guys in the room.”

Jeremiah added that these draft discussions are basically like sales meetings where scouts try to sell their guys to the organization and having Matt Rhule’s name attached to these guys can play well in an NFL room.

“You kind of make your case and it’s a lot easier when you can sell not only these players but where they come from and how they’ve been coached,” he said. “It makes it a lot easier to make that a convincing argument in the room.”

In a draft where we have more unknowns than most in recent history it can’t hurt to have the benefit of the doubt when your name is thrown about in a war room.