Top Offenses Collide When No. 2 Baylor Hosts Oklahoma

WACO — The Baylor Bears take their high scoring offense up against the second highest scoring team in the Big 12, Oklahoma, tomorrow night at 8:00pm.

The Sooners are averaging 81.6 a game second to Baylor’s 92.9 points a game and junior guard Davion Mitchell knows their versatility makes them tough for anyone to keep up with.

“We’ve got a lot of players that can have their own night,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons. If somebody is off, somebody else on the bench or even one of the stars is having a good game so I think it’s beneficial because it’s gonna be hard for teams to stop just one of us.”

Head Coach Scott Drew had high praise for Lon Kruger and the Oklahoma and knows that with the way these two teams play there’s potential for a lot of points on Wednesday night.

“I think every coach has something in common from the standpoint you take any easy basket whenever you can get it,” Drew said. “And normally that comes in transition or in the first five or seven seconds of the clock. So both of us just been a little more successful and taking advantage of some of those opportunities. At the same time, we’ll play a lot of guards will play a lot of guards which leads for a little quicker tempo.”

The Bears and sooners tip at 8;00pm on Wednesday night at the Ferrell center.